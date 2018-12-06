Thursday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez won’t play again until the new year.

He’s been ruled out for up to six weeks after suffering a fracture to the lower left leg in last night’s 3-1 win away to Burnley.





Gomez was stretched off in the first half at Turf Moor following a challenge from Burnley defender Ben Mee.

His injury led to some criticism from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp over how the officials refereed the game.

Damien Delaney’s disappointing return to Cork City has come to an end.

The former Republic of Ireland centre-half returned to Turner’s Cross in July, having been released by Crystal Palace.

Delaney made 10 League appearances for the league and Cup runners-up, and played every minute of Cork’s unsuccessful European campaign.

Both player and club have wished each other well in their future endeavours.



The Republic of Ireland have been drawn in the same pool as Russia, Azerbaijan and Romania for the European Under 19 Championship qualifiers.

The games will be played as part of a mini tournament in Russia in March.

The group winners will qualify to join hosts Armenia at the finals in July.



BOXING

Ray Moylette made weight without any issue for tomorrow night’s career highlight bout in Castlebar.

The native Mayo man came in point-3 of a pound under the lightweight limit.

While his opponent, Christian Uruzquieta (PR: Uh-Ruz-Kee-etta) also came in under the 135-pound threshold.

The pair will meet for the WBC International Silver lightweight title at Castlebar’s Royal Theatre.



RACING

Multiple Grade One winner Don Poli is set to make his comeback after nearly two years on the side-lines for trainer Gordon Elliott in the Randox Becher Chase over the famous Grand National fences in Aintree this Saturday.

It’s a race Elliott has never won, and he’ll also be represented by Noble Endeavour, also returning from a lengthy absence.

He’ll be ridden by Keith Donohue who rides Grand National hero Tiger Roll in much of his work and gets a rare shot at a huge prize. He’s been speaking with Mike Vince about the big day on Saturday.