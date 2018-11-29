Thursday Evening Sports Update

RUGBY

Ellis Jenkins looks to be a serious doubt for Wales’ rugby union Six Nations campaign.

The Cardiff Blues flanker will need surgery on a “significant knee injury”.





He picked it up in his country’s 20-11 win over South Africa in the autumn internationals last weekend.





SOCCER

Of the four British sides in Europa League action this evening, Celtic are the most in need of a win.

Brendan Rodgers’ side go into their away game with Rosenborg third in Group B.

Despite taking a clutch of Under-23 players to Kiev, Arsenal manager Unai Emery has still handed starts to Petr Cech, Stefan Lichsteiner and Aaron Ramsey for their academic Group E meeting with Vorskla.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says opponents underestimated his side in the Europa League.

The Scottish club are just one point behind group leaders Villarreal who they play tonight at Ibrox.

And Gerrard believes his side can get a result against the Spaniards.



Chelsea need only a point at home to PAOK Thessaloniki to secure top spot in Group L.

They will be without Eden Hazard after an ankle injury prevented the Belgian from training this week.

However, manager Maurizio Sarri hopes he could be fit for Sunday’s west London derby with Fulham.

Manchester United have triggered the one-year option on goalkeeper David De Gea’s contract.

The Spanish international’s deal was due to end in the summer, allowing him to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs in January.

However, United have extended his stay at Old Trafford for at least another year.

Southampton manager Mark Hughes insists the recent speculation over his future doesn’t worry him.

They’ve gone nine Premier League games without a win and sit in the top-flight relegation zone.

His side were also knocked out of the League Cup by Leicester this week.

Hughes says it’s no surprise that’s led to questions being asked about his job.

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is hoping that the club’s injury nightmare is behind them.

They’ve been boosted by the returns to fitness of Andy Carroll, Jack Wilshere and Marko Arnautovic who are all in contention to play in Saturday’s Premier League match at Newcastle.

Pellegrini says it’s been difficult dealing with so many injuries to key players.

SNOOKER

Having led by 3-frames to 1, Fergal O’Brien’s been pegged back to 3-3 in his UK Championship first round match with China’s Mei Xi Wen (PR: May Zee Wen).

Ken Doherty will face Ronnie O’Sullivan in round 2.

Defending champion O’Sullivan came from a frame to nil down to beat Luke Simmonds 6-1 in York.



BOXING

Katie Taylor looks set to defend her WBA and IBF World lightweight titles at Madison Square Garden next month.

The former Olympic champion will face WBC super-featherweight title holder Eva Wahlstrom at the iconic New York venue, according to reports in Wahlstrom’s native Finland.

Provided it gets the go-ahead, the fight will be on the under-card of Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s WBA super-middleweight title meeting with Rocky Fielding on December 15th.

Wahlstrom is unbeaten at professional level, and lost to Taylor in the lightweight final of the European Amateur Championships in Norway in 2005.



RACING

Kemboy will miss the Ladrokes Trophy at Newbury on Saturday because of travel problems.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old was due to make the trip across the Irish Sea but his ferry was cancelled and with further delays possible for later ferries, plans were abandoned.

Kemboy was the 9-2 favourite for historic handicap following the final declaration stage.