Thursday Evening Sports Update

SOCCER

It’s believed negotiations between Mick McCarthy and the FAI over the vacant Republic of Ireland manager’s job could successfully conclude over the weekend.

McCarthy is in line to assume the position for a second time.





The F-A-I are believed to be keen on making a quick appointment, following yesterday’s departure of Martin O’Neill.



Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes James Forrest has all the attributes he needs to be a success at international level.

The winger scored a hat-trick for Scotland in mid-week to help his country gain Nations League promotion – and a place in the play-offs for Euro 2020.

Rodgers says he’s realised scoring goals has to be as big a part of his game as creating them.



RUGBY

Joe Schmidt says he’ll announce a decision on his future early next week.

His current deal as Ireland head coach expires at the end of next year’s World Cup, and there’s speculation that he’s ready to return to his native New Zealand.

Schmidt says he’ll be as pleased as anyone to have his future finally resolved.

Meanwhile, Rhys Ruddock will captain a much-changed Ireland side in Saturday’s Test with the USA at the Aviva.

The Leinster blindside is joined in the back row by Jordi Murphy and Jack Conan in a side that shows a full 14-changes from the victory over the All Blacks.

There’s a second-row partnership of Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson, with the trio of Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Finlay Bealham ahead of them.

Joey Carbery is joined in the three-quarters by Ulster scrum-half John Cooney.

Garry Ringrose is the only player retained from last weekend, and is partnered in the centre by Stuart McCloskey.

Munster pair Darren Sweetnam and Andrew Conway man the wings, with Will Addison starting at full-back.

Sammy Arnold could earn a first cap off the bench.



England Head Coach Eddie Jones doesn’t think touchline rivalries will make a difference to the outcome of Saturday’s Test with Australia.

Jones will go head-to-head at Twickenham with his former teammate – opposition boss Michael Cheika.

He says he doesn’t want the attention to be on them.

GAELIC GAMES

Ann Downey is to remain as the Kilkenny Senior Camogie manager for a fourth year.

A 12-time All-Ireland-winner as a player, Downey ended the Cats’ 22-year wait for an O’Duffy Cup win in her first year in charge in 2016.

Downey’s also led Kilkenny to All Ireland finals in each of the past two seasons, however they’ve lost to Cork on both occasions.



BOXING

Kellie Harrington joined some esteemed company today.

The Dublin lightweight became just the third Irish fighter to reach multiple World Elite Championship finals, with a unanimous decision victory over Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstan today.

Only Katie Taylor and Joe Ward had been to multiple finals before today.

Harrington is guaranteed at least a silver in New Delhi, and will face Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee in Saturday’s final.

RACING

Alpha Des Obeaux returned to the winner’s enclosure for the first time in over a year and for the first time since arriving with Gordon Elliott.

Davy Russell completed his double after guiding the 4-9 favourite to a work-man-like success in the feature Boomerang-sponsored Chase at Thurles this afternoon.

The son of Saddler Maker made all and jumped boldly in front, repelling the challenge of the same owner’s Valseur Lido by a length-and-a-quarter.