Thursday Evening Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

The exclusion of Stephen Cluxton has again caused the major talking point from the PWC All Star Football team of the year announcement.

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan trumped the All Ireland-winning captain for the nominal number-1 shirt.





Beggan is one of three Monaghan players to be named in the side, along with Karl O’Connell and Conor McManus.

All Ireland finalists Tyrone have two All Stars, with Galway and Donegal each having one along with Kerry’s David Clifford.

GOLF

Paul Dunne’s flawless opening round of 64 sees him lead the Turkish Airlines Open.

The Greystones man is 7-under par, and a shot clear of a trio that includes Padraig Harrington.

Shane Lowry opened his account in Antalya with a 3-under par round of 68.

Dunne opened with successive birdies on his first three holes, knowing that low scores were on the horizon today.

SOCCER

Leicester City Manager, Claude Puel (PR: Poo-ell) has confirmed that Kasper Schmeichel had to be restrained from running towards the burning wreckage of the Leicester owner’s helicopter.

Vichai Srivadd-hana-prabha was among five people to die when the helicopter crashed close to the King Power Stadium after Saturday’s Premier League meeting with West Ham.

The club will return to action away to Cardiff this weekend, and the players have been offered counselling according to Puel.

The Leicester boss says all players and staff had the chance to air their feelings about the tragedy in a group session earlier this week.

Raheem Sterling has agreed a new five-year deal to remain with Manchester City.

The 23-year old’s current deal expires at the end of the next season, and Sterling was reportedly attracting interest from some big European clubs.

Sterling’s new deal will see him earn a reported 300-thousand pounds a week, making him the highest-paid English footballer.

City are in E-F-L Cup fourth round action tonight.

They welcome Fulham to the Etihad where there’s a 7.45 start.

A trip to either Leicester or Southampton awaits the winners.

F-A-I Chief Executive John Delaney says joint-hosting the Under-21 European Championships will bring significant benefits to Ireland.

The F-A-I and I-F-A revealed joint plans today to stage the 2023 edition of the tournament.

The soon-to-be renovated Dalymount Park, Ballymena Showgrounds, Tallaght Stadium and Turner’s Cross would all be central to the bid.

While the I-R-F-U will make available Thomond Park and Kingspan Stadium if needed.

The bid will be formally submitted to UEFA next year, with an announcement on a winning bid expected by early 2020.

RUGBY

Rhys Ruddock will captain the Ireland side named this evening for Ireland’s first autumn international with Italy in Chicago.

Ulster centre Will Addison is set to be handed a first cap.

Joe Schmidt will reveal his hand at 6.30, Irish time.

Former Leinster centre Ben Te’o has been named in the England team to play the Rassie Erasmus coached South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

Te’o is named at inside centre despite playing fewer that 30 minutes for his club Worcester this season.

Co-captains Owen Farrell and Dylan Hartley will start at out half and hooker, but there is no place for Chris Ashton.



BOXING

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora will meet in a rematch in London in December.

They last fought in Manchester two years ago – with Whyte winning on a controversial split points decision.

The pair’s next bout will be at The O2 on the 22nd of December.