Thursday Evening Sports Update

RUGBY

Five Munster players have been rewarded with contract extensions.

New deals for Chris Farrell and Chris Cloete will see them remain with the province until at least the summer of 2022.





While Tommy O’Donnell, Neil Cronin and James Cronin have all signed two-year deals that run to June 2021.

Meanwhile, another player will be making the switch from Leinster to Munster.

Scrum-half Nick McCarthy is to follow in the footsteps of Joey Carbery at the end of this season.

Danny Cipriani must improve areas of his game if he’s to earn an international recall, according to England head coach Eddie Jones.

Despite an impressive start to the Premiership season at Gloucester, which included winning September’s player of the month award, there was no place in the 36-man squad for the fly-half.

Jones feels Owen Farrell and George Ford are better options in the 10 shirt.

Eight uncapped players have been included for the games with South Africa, the All Blacks, Japan and Australia.



GOLF

A first round 69 leaves Shane Lowry on 2-under par at a weather-effected Andalucia Masters in Valderrama.

As things stand, the Clara man is two-shots off joint leaders Ashley Chester and Gregory Bourdy.

The threat of lightning had called a halt to play for over two-hours there.

Padraig Harrington is level par for his first two holes, while Gavin Moynihan’s first round is yet to get underway.

With the latest from the course, here’s Denis Kirwin



SOCCER

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says Robbie Brady is nearing a return to the first team.

The Republic of Ireland winger has been out since December after suffering a serious knee injury in Burnley’s 1-nil defeat away to Leicester.

Brady played 90-minutes in a challenge match with AFC Fylde this week, but Dyche says Saturday’s Premier League trip to Manchester City will come too soon.