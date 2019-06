Europe is set for record breaking June temperatures – with increasingly warm weather here this week.

Met Eireann’s warning of very warm and humid conditions – reaching 24 degrees tomorrow and up to 27 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

France is bracing itself for temperatures which will exceed 40 degrees, while Spain is facing over 35 degrees.

Met Eireann forecaster Liz Walsh says there could be some thundery downpours in Kerry today: