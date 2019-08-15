Threshold opening Tenancy Protection Service in Tralee

People in Kerry are being urged to avail of a service offered by the national housing charity.

Threshold is opening a Tenancy Protection Service in Tralee tomorrow offering advice and support to those facing difficulties in the private rented sector.

The service will operate from Kerry County Council’s Homeless Information Centre on Denny Street, Tralee two Fridays every month.

In the last 12 months Threshold dealt with 185 at risk of homelessness cases in Kerry, while the council spent €1.7 million providing emergency accommodation services to 266 households.

Assistant Regional Services Manager in Threshold’s Tenancy Protection Service, Regina Baylor says only 7% of clients they dealt with last year were from Kerry, but it should be up to 30%.

She’s calling on people in the county to avail of this new service if they have issues in the private rented sector.

Threshold’s housing advisors will operate the advice service from Kerry County Council’s Homeless Information Centre, Denny Street, Tralee from 10:30am until 3:30pm on two Fridays every month. Dates for Autumn / Winter are:

August 16th and 30th

September 13th and 27th

October 11th and 25th

November 8th and 22nd

December 6th

Appointments can be made by emailing [email protected] or by phone on 1800 454 454.