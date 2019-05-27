Threshold Information Event Thursday May 30th

By
receptionradiokerry
-

The Kerry Housing and Homeless Coalition have invited Threshold (the National Housing Charity) to provide an information event on Thursday May 30th from 7 to 9.30pm in Integrated Services Centre, Aras and Phobail, Coílár na Mistéalach, Tralee. All are welcome.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR