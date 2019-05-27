Threshold Information Event Thursday May 30th

The Kerry Housing and Homeless Coalition have invited Threshold (the National Housing Charity) to provide an information event on Thursday May 30th from 7 to 9.30pm in Integrated Services Centre, Aras and Phobail, Coílár na Mistéalach, Tralee. All are welcome.
Election counts in Kerry have concluded with all 33 seats filled on Kerry County Council.Fianna Fáil has the largest representation with 10 councillors, followed...
All six seats have been filled in the Kenmare Electoral Area.It follows the results of the final count, which was the distribution of Cleo...
The votes have been counted and the seats filled. Some information first off:Electorate: 20,864Total Poll: 12,794Spoilt Vote: 126Total Valid Poll: 12,668Quota: 1,584 The 7 candidates selected in...
CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland, Brian Killoran told an Oireachtas committee this week that victims of sex trafficking have been asked to...
Just under three years after taking office, today Theresa May announced that she will be standing down as UK Prime Minister on June 7th....
Fr Daniel O’Leary, who was originally from Rathmore, was a renowned author, priest, teacher and speaker. Last year, he was told he had cancer....