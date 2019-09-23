Threefold increase in number of people in emergency accommodation in Kerry

The number of people in Kerry in emergency accommodation has increased threefold in the last two years.

That’s according to a spokesman for the Cork Simon Community, who says the issue continues to worsen both in Kerry and Cork.

Figures show that in July of this year, there were 153 adults in Kerry in emergency accommodation – and the number is increasing each month.

Paul Sheehan, Campaigns Manager with the Cork Simon, says rising rental costs are pushing more and more people into homelessness.

He says many more people who’re sleeping rough and have nowhere to go, are dealing with a range of different issues: