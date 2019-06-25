Three young people represent Kerry at National Youth Showcase

Three young Kerry people were among over 300 from across the country that met politicians about investing in youth work.

It was at the recent National Youth Showcase entitled ‘Youth Work Changes Lives’ in the Mansion House in Dublin.

The event, organised by the National Youth Council of Ireland, gave young people the opportunity to speak directly to public representatives about the work they do and the benefits for them and their communities.

The Kerry representatives were Áine O’Sullivan of the Irish Girl Guides, and Kylie Lynch and Brian Kelleher from KDYS.