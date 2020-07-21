Three Year Old Brown & White King Charles is missing from the Dromid area since last Saturday night. Dog is micro-chipped. Phone 087 1302103
ESB Networks’ Pilot Project on the Dingle Peninsula – View on Solar PV Technology
A pilot programme is continuing on the Dingle Peninsula, which aims to provide ESB Networks with the information and knowledge to implement changes across...
Kerry MEP concerned about EU deal and the agri sector
The Taoiseach says the multi-billion euro EU deal on a coronavirus recovery package is good for Ireland.It was agreed overnight following lengthy and tense...
74 council houses vacant in Kerry for over two years
Kerry County Council has 74 houses that have been vacant for over two years.They’re among 139 of the council’s housing stock that are currently...
ESB Networks’ Pilot Project on the Dingle Peninsula – View on Solar PV Technology
A pilot programme is continuing on the Dingle Peninsula, which aims to provide ESB Networks with the information and knowledge to implement changes across...
Rebuilding Kerry: Episode 9 – July 20th, 2020
Admin -
This morning Jerry spoke about the role the Kerry diaspora can play in rebuilding the county. Anita Kelly and Eamonn Sayers from Prosper Kerry...
Hope that Skellig Michael Could Reopen – July 20th, 2020
Admin -
Fine Gael TD for Kerry Brendan Griffin joins Jerry to discuss the news that the OPW are reviewing their decision to close Skellig Michael...