Three weather warnings now in effect in Kerry

Three weather warnings are now in effect in Kerry.

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow snow/ice warning from 7am until 4pm this afternoon, an orange alert for wind came into effect at 6am this morning, while there’s also a yellow rainfall warning in place until midnight.

Red wind warnings will be in place today in Galway and Clare.

Thousands of homes are likely to be without electricity today, as Storm Jorge hits Ireland.

There’ll be wind speeds of up to 145km/hour and coastal flooding in places.

Brian Farrell, from the Road Safety Authority, is urging people not to drive unless it’s necessary.