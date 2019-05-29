It’s now looking like a three-way race for the last two seats in Ireland South for the European elections.

It started with 23 candidates – now there are just 6 left fighting for the remaining 4 seats.

Fine Gael’s Seán Kelly of Kilcummin was elected yesterday.





Independent Mick Wallace has stormed into second on 95 thousand votes after picking up a significant number of transfers.

And Fianna Fail’s Billy Kelleher should also get a seat – he’s on 89 thousand.

That leaves Sinn Fein’s Liadh Ni Riada, Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune and the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan for the last two seats.

Fine Gael’s Andrew Doyle and Labour’s Sheila Nunan have both now been eliminated.

They’ve 67 thousand votes between them so their transfers will be key.

Deirdre Clune still has a lot of ground to make up but Andrew Doyle’s transfers could help her cut the gap.

Grace O’Sullivan will also need to get a big boost from Sheila Nunan to help strengthen her position in 5th.

The make-up of the 5 seats here will really start to take shape this afternoon.