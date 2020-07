The Kerry Fire Service was called to an incident at a camp site in South Kerry last night.

The fire service was alerted to smoke coming from the toilet block at Wave Crest Caravan Park in Caherdaniel shortly after 10pm.

Three units from Cahersiveen and Sneem attended the scene, with the operation concluding just after midnight.

The Limerick Fire Control Centre says there were no injuries as a result of the incident.