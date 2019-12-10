Three Tralee premises fail Garda test purchasing for alcohol

Three premises in Tralee failed in an alcohol test purchasing operation carried out by Gardai.

As part of the exercise in recent days, a young student was served alcohol at a bar and two off licences without being asked for identification.

A total of seven premises, including three bars, three off licences and one supermarket, were checked in the course of the Garda operation, which was carried under the supervision of Gardaí from Tralee Garda Station.

If convicted of selling alcohol to a juvenile, licenced premises face the prospect of a fine and being ordered to close for a number of days.