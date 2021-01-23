Three Tralee men charged with breaching COVID regulations to reappear in court

Three Tralee men charged with breaching COVID-19 regulations are due to reappear in court.

19-year-old William McCarthy of 28 Cois Coille, Tralee and Michael and Patrick McCarthy, both aged 18, of No 2 The Cottage, Killeen Road, Tralee are all accused of breaching COVID regulations.

They are charged with contravening a provision under Section 31 of the Health Act to “prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of COVID-19” on April 15th at Rusheenmoore, Glenflesk.

Solicitor Pat Mann, who represents all three men, was previously granted an application for disclosure.

In Killarney District Court, Judge David Waters adjourned the cases until March 16th.