Three more Tralee councillors elected

6.35pm

Outgoing Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) has retained his seat and has taken the sixth of seven seats in the Tralee Local Electoral Area.

In Count 12 he got 504 of Cathal Foley’s votes and was deemed elected.





The results of Count 12 were:

Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) +504 1,904

Anne-Marie Fuller (Green Party) +22 996

Sam Locke (Independent) +84 1,305

Pa Daly’s surplus of 279 votes are now being distributed among the remaining candidates – Anne-Marie Fuller (Green Party) and Sam Locke (Independent).

Pa Daly, a solicitor, was first co-opted to Tralee Town Council in 2012 to replace Toireasa Ferris, and he was then elected to the Tralee area of Kerry County Council in 2014.

A short time earlier, in Count 11, Fianna Fáil newcomer Mikey Sheehy and outgoing Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane took seats 4 and 5 in the Tralee Local Electoral Area.

Tralee auctioneer Jim Finucane has been a Kerry County Councillor since 2009, and he was first elected to Tralee Urban District Council in 1985, where he served for 14 years.

Mikey Sheehy was a first time candidate; he works as parliamentary assistant to Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil.

His father, Kerry footballer Mikey and late grandfather, Jim were both involved in Fianna Fáil.

There’s just one seat left to fill in Tralee with two candidates remaining – Anne-Marie Fuller (Green Party) and Sam Locke (Independent).