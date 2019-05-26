Three more Tralee councillors elected

6.35pm

Outgoing Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) has retained his seat and has taken the sixth of seven seats in the Tralee Local Electoral Area.

In Count 12 he got 504 of Cathal Foley’s votes and was deemed elected.


 

The results of Count 12 were:

Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) +504     1,904

Anne-Marie Fuller (Green Party) +22   996

Sam Locke (Independent) +84   1,305

 

Pa Daly’s surplus of 279 votes are now being distributed among the remaining candidates – Anne-Marie Fuller (Green Party) and Sam Locke (Independent).

Pa Daly, a solicitor, was first co-opted to Tralee Town Council in 2012 to replace Toireasa Ferris, and he was then elected to the Tralee area of Kerry County Council in 2014.

A short time earlier, in Count 11, Fianna Fáil newcomer Mikey Sheehy and outgoing Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane took seats 4 and 5 in the Tralee Local Electoral Area.

Jim Finucane A member of Kerry County Council since 2009, Jim was first elected in 1985 to Tralee Urban District Council where he served for fourteen years. Married to Sheila they have three children. Jim has been politically active for many years and is a founding member of Young Fine Gael. Jim’s priorities include attaining university status for Tralee IT, to enhance the town’s ability to attract major employment within the IT sector. Among his many achievements has been the development of the Wild Atlantic Way as a tourist attraction. Jim is Chairman of Moyderwell Mercy primary school in Tralee, and sees education as a necessary key to provide people with the skills required to fill jobs. He has also been a strong lobbyist for issues such as the Tralee bypass and also for the development of the Regional Airport at Farranfore. A sports fan, he is a member of Austin Stacks football club. Jim has been instrumental in gaining multi million euro investments in Tralee Gael Cholaiste and Colaise Gleann Lí and has been a long time activist in bringing LNG to North Kerry. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - info@dwalshphoto.ie www.dwalshphoto.com
Tralee auctioneer Jim Finucane has been a Kerry County Councillor since 2009, and he was first elected to Tralee Urban District Council in 1985, where he served for 14 years.

Mikey Sheehy was a first time candidate; he works as parliamentary assistant to Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil.

His father, Kerry footballer Mikey and late grandfather, Jim were both involved in Fianna Fáil.

There’s just one seat left to fill in Tralee with two candidates remaining – Anne-Marie Fuller (Green Party) and Sam Locke (Independent).

 

