Three new positive COVID-19 cases in Kerry the largest single day increase since early June

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Kerry this evening; the total number of confirmed cases in the county is now 314.

This is the largest single day increase in positive cases since the 3rd of June

There have been no new deaths of people with COVID-19 in the Republic.

New National Public Health Emergency Team figures show there are 32 new confirmed cases.

This represents the largest daily increase in confirmed cases in just over a month

The total number of people infected since the outbreak broke out here is 25,670.

The death toll has reached 1,746.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said knowing the symptoms of COVID-19 and making contact with your GP immediately is a crucial component to us identifying and containing the disease.