Three new Garda recruits will be stationed in Listowel.

199 members graduated from the Garda College in Templemore today.

Among the graduates were six Kerry recruits who joined the ranks of An Garda Síochána.





They are Katie Burke from Tralee, Muireann Fleming from Currow, Cian Horan from Glenflesk, Míchéal Houlihan from Gleann Fán, Damien Lynch from Ballyduff and Luke O’Sullivan from Cromane.

The Kerry graduates will be stationed in Cork, Kildare and Wicklow.