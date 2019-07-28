Three mountain rescues carried out in Kerry yesterday

Kerry Mountain Rescue was tasked to two separate incidents on Carrauntoohil yesterday with Valentia Coastguard being tasked to a third.

Shortly before noon, Valentia Coastguard, along with Shannon based rescue 115, was called to the Devils Ladder where a climber sustained head injuries during a fall. He was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry.

Another climber sustained injuries on the same climbing path shortly afterwards.

The third incident involved a hiker who became unwell while climbing higher up. They were both assisted by Kerry Mountain Rescue.