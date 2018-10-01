Three men who drowned off Caherciveen coast believed to have been Latvian

Debris believed to be from the boat involved in yesterday’s fishing tragedy off the south Kerry coast has been recovered.

Members of the RNLI discovered debris this morning at Coonanna Pier where three men lost their lives while out fishing yesterday.

The debris has been handed over to Gardai at Caherciveen Garda Station and will be examined to determine what caused the incident.





Two investigations are ongoing into the tragedy.

Officer in Charge of the Iveragh Coast Guard, John Dowd, says the coastguard has now been stood down in the area:

Meanwhile, it’s understood the three men who drowned off the Caherciveen coast yesterday were Latvian.

All of the men were wearing lifejackets and had been in the water for a number of hours when they were found.

The bodies of the men, two of whom were living in Killarney and one in Tralee, have been taken to University Hospital Kerry for post mortem examinations.