Three men die at sea in South Kerry

The bodies of three men have been found at sea close to their upturned rib near Coonanna, between Kells and Cahersiveen in South Kerry this evening.

A member of the public contacted Valentia Coast Guard and other emergency services at around 6pm when they saw the upturned rib and the body of a man at Coonanna Harbour.

The Coast Guard helicopter Shannon Rescue 115, Valentia lifeboat, Coast Guard teams from Valentia and Iveragh along with gardaí and local drivers responded.





Shortly after arriving at the scene, Shannon Rescue Helicopter recovered the body of one man near Coonanna Pier.

The helicopter crew then recovered the bodies of the two other men which were found under the boat several hundred metres from shore.

The first body to be found was transferred to an ambulance crew on Coonanna pier.

Rescue 115 Helicopter is taking the other two men’s bodies to Kerry Airport in Farranfore where a waiting ambulance will bring them to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

There were no reports of missing persons in the area at the time. The bodies have yet to be formally identified but there are unconfirmed reports that the men were not local and may be from Eastern Europe. Their ages are not known.

It’s believed the men had been fishing in the area this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the tragedy.

Postmortems on the three men’s bodies will take place at University Hospital Kerry.