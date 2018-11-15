Three men arrested in Killarney on suspicion of money-laundering

The arrests of three men on suspicion of money-laundering are connected to one of the largest garda operations ever conducted in Kerry.

The three men were arrested in Killarney this morning as part of Operation Tarmac, a joint investigation being conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Kerry gardaí.

Last November, gardaí and members of CAB seized nearly half a million euro worth of cash, jewellery and vehicles under Operation Tarmac.





Just after 6 o’clock this morning, 35 gardaí from the Kerry division along with members of the Criminal Assets Bureau carried out an operation in Killarney.

Three men in their thirties were arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. A garda spokesperson says two are being held in Killarney Garda Station, while the third is being questioned in Tralee.

All three have been arrested on suspicion of money-laundering.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

The operation is part of an investigation into the activities of a number of people whom gardaí believe are involved in organised crime gangs.