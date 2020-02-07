Three men to appear in court today in relation with North Kerry burglaries

Three men arrested in relation to burglaries in North Kerry on earlier this week, have been charged.

All three are due to appear before Dublin District Court later this morning.

The burglaries took place at premises in Ballylongford, Tarbert and Moyvane on Wednesday, and at a fourth location in county Limerick.

A sum of cash was taken from three of the locations targeted, but they failed to gain access to the fourth premises.

The suspects are believed to have fled in a vehicle which was then involved in a single vehicle crash at Aughrim, Moyvane.

Three males, two in their 20s and one in their late teens, were arrested and detained under the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Listowel and Tralee Garda Stations.