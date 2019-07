Three Kerry teams are in Airtricity League and Cup action this afternoon.

The Under 19s have a home tie against Cobh Ramblers, the game kicks off at 2 in Mounthawk Park.

The Under 17s have travelled to St Colmans Park to take on Cobh Ramblers in the U17 Mark Farren Cup, kick off is at 2.

Also at 2, the under 13 Kerry side take on Wexford FC in Mounthawk Park