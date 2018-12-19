Three Kerry TDs meet with health minister to discuss the future of UHK

Three Kerry TDs have met with the health minister to discuss the future of UHK.

Fianna Fáil’s John Brassil, Sinn Féin’s Martin Ferris and Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin today held a meeting with the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, to discuss their shared concerns over the future and status of University Hospital Kerry.

All three deputies raised the issue of recruitment and retention of staff, and the difficulties in maintaining staff numbers in UHK.





In particular, they noted the need to recruit consultants in the areas of cardiology, respiratory and geriatric medicine.

Minister Simon Harris said there is no question of University Hospital Kerry being downgraded, and has undertaken to visit the hospital in January with his officials.

He was also pressed to confirm that 33 new beds, promised to open in 2018, would open in 2019, and that the funding and budget to pay for these beds has been set aside.

The Department of Health will also undertake an analysis of staffing levels in UHK to ascertain if, as the deputies believe, UHK has lower staffing levels.

All three deputies said they were looking forward to positive improvements in 2019 with the Minister vowing to work with them.