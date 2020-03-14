Three Kerry schools win at regional finals of SEAI Competition

Students from two Kerry schools are through to the national final of a climate change competition.

St Michael’s in Sneem and Presentation Secondary School in Tralee are competing in the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland One Good Idea competition; the final takes place on 23rd of April in Dublin.

Students from St. Michael’s took top spot in the primary school category, while the team from Presentation were named senior winner in the post primary school category.

Tahilla Community National School took home the runners up prize in the primary school section.

The competition encourages students, their families and communities to take responsibility for tackling climate change.