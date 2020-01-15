Three Kerry Schools In Munster Senior Football 1/4 Finals Today

It’s quarter-finals day in the Corn Ui Mhuiri Munster Colleges Senior Football and three Kerry schools are in action from one o’clock.

St Brendan’s Killarney will face St Flannans Ennis in Ballyagran.

Sem Manager, Gary McGrath says St Brendan’s have had the Indian sign over the Clare school in recently.

Scoil Phobail Rathmore take on Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig in Macroom.

The Cork school enjoyed wins over reigning champions Pobail Scoil Chorca Dhuibne and Mercy Mounthawk Tralee in the group stages.

Rathmore Manager David McCarthy expects his lads to rise to the occasion.

Fitzgerald Stadium is now the venue for Tralee CBS versus Ardscoil Ui Murmaltaigh Bandon.

Tim McMahon is the Joint Manager of The Green.