Three Kerry Schools Into Corn Uí Mhuirí Semi-Finals

At least one Kerry school will contest this year’s Corn Ui Mhuiri Munster Colleges Football final after three schools from the county won their quarter-finals this afternoon.

St Brendan’s Killarney battled back from being 7 points down at half-time to secure a one-point win over St Flannans College.

Gary McGrath’s lads were 1-8 to 0-04 down at the break but emerged victorious against the Clare side with a final score of 0-14 to 1-10.

The Sem will play either St Francis College Rochestown and Clonakilty Community College in the semi-final.

Tralee CBS enjoyed a convincing 4-13 to 0-07 win over Hamilton Highschool Bandon to reach the semi-final while Scoil Phobail Rathmore defeated Ballincollig 2-16 to 0-06 points in their quarter-final.

The Rathmore Manager Dave McCarthy is expecting a tougher test from Tralee CBS in the semi-final on the 1st of February.

In Wednesday’s other schools fixtures…

Corn Dhonncha Ui Nuanain Under 19 B Football Semi-final

Abbey C.B.S 2-08 V Causeway Comprehensive 0-11

15 E Hurling Round 1

Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai 4-11 Davis College Mallow 4-04