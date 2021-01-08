Three Kerry projects win categories in BT Young Scientist Expo

Three Kerry projects won categories in this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibtion.
There were 19 projects from Kerry schools that made this year’s final.
Conor Casey of Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine won first place in the senior individual category of the Chemical, Physical and Mathematical section for his project on using machine learning to improve weather prediction.
Conor also won a special award sponsored by CISCO for his project.
Conor Flaherty, Ethan Ward and Philip Tracey of CBS Secondary School, Tralee took top honours in the junior group category of the Technology section for their study on simplifying COVID-19 contract tracing in the hospitality industry.
The group was also presented with a special award by Science Foundation Ireland.
Preston O’Keeffe also from CBS Secondary School won 1st in the junior individual category of the Social and Behaviour category for a project looking at possible COVID vaccine hesitancy.
Preston won a special award sponsored by IE Domain Registry for the study.
A special award was also given to Dara Newsome, David Hughes and Conor Bradshaw of Mercy Secondary School, Tralee for their project on an adapted spectacle system for dementia patients.
The Kerry winners are :
Chemical, Physical & Mathematical
Senior Individual 1st Place
Conor Casey of Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine
Using Machine Learning to Improve Numerical Weather Prediction
Conor also won the CISCO Best Chemical Physical and Mathematical Project award
Technology
Junior Group 1st place
Conor Flaherty, Ethan Ward and Philip Tracey
Using GDPR compliant QR codes in the hospitality sector to simplify Covid 19 contact tracing
The group also won a special award sponsored by Science Foundation of Ireland
Social and Behavioural
Junior Individual 1st place
Preston O’Keeffe of C.B.S. Secondary School
The impact of Infodemic on possible Covid 19 vaccine hesitancy
Preston also won a special award from IE Domain Registry
Analog Best Technology project award
Dara Newsome, David Hughes and Conor Bradshaw of Mercy Secondary School Kerry
SPECS – An Adapted Spectacle System for Dementia Patients
Social and Behavioural
Junior Individual 2nd place
Rachel Feeley of Mercy Secondary School
An Analytical Study of the Psychological Impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic
Technology
Senior Group 2nd Place
Dara Newsome, David Hughes and Conor Bradshaw of Mercy Secondary School
SPECS – An Adapted Spectacle System for Dementia Patients
Technology
Junior Group 3rd place
Jim Culhane and Paula-Eve Culhane of Tarbert Comprehensive School
Decomposing rushes, the answer to heating homes?
Technology
Highly Commended
Liam McSherry and George Leonard of Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra
A modern approach to Irish EHR data storing and its role in predictive medicine analysis
Social and Behavioural Sciences
Highly Commended
Ali O’Donoghue and Eilís Mullane of St. Brigid’s Secondary School
Vertical Farming -The Future of Healthy Schools Intermediate