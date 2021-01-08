Three Kerry projects win categories in BT Young Scientist Expo

Three Kerry projects won categories in this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibtion.

There were 19 projects from Kerry schools that made this year’s final.

Conor Casey of Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine won first place in the senior individual category of the Chemical, Physical and Mathematical section for his project on using machine learning to improve weather prediction.

Conor also won a special award sponsored by CISCO for his project.

Conor Flaherty, Ethan Ward and Philip Tracey of CBS Secondary School, Tralee took top honours in the junior group category of the Technology section for their study on simplifying COVID-19 contract tracing in the hospitality industry.

The group was also presented with a special award by Science Foundation Ireland.

Preston O’Keeffe also from CBS Secondary School won 1st in the junior individual category of the Social and Behaviour category for a project looking at possible COVID vaccine hesitancy.

Preston won a special award sponsored by IE Domain Registry for the study.

A special award was also given to Dara Newsome, David Hughes and Conor Bradshaw of Mercy Secondary School, Tralee for their project on an adapted spectacle system for dementia patients.

The Kerry winners are :

Chemical, Physical & Mathematical

Senior Individual 1st Place

Conor Casey of Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine

Using Machine Learning to Improve Numerical Weather Prediction

Conor also won the CISCO Best Chemical Physical and Mathematical Project award

Technology

Junior Group 1st place

Conor Flaherty, Ethan Ward and Philip Tracey

Using GDPR compliant QR codes in the hospitality sector to simplify Covid 19 contact tracing

The group also won a special award sponsored by Science Foundation of Ireland

Social and Behavioural

Junior Individual 1st place

Preston O’Keeffe of C.B.S. Secondary School

The impact of Infodemic on possible Covid 19 vaccine hesitancy

Preston also won a special award from IE Domain Registry

Analog Best Technology project award

Dara Newsome, David Hughes and Conor Bradshaw of Mercy Secondary School Kerry

SPECS – An Adapted Spectacle System for Dementia Patients

Social and Behavioural

Junior Individual 2nd place

Rachel Feeley of Mercy Secondary School

An Analytical Study of the Psychological Impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Technology

Senior Group 2nd Place

Dara Newsome, David Hughes and Conor Bradshaw of Mercy Secondary School

SPECS – An Adapted Spectacle System for Dementia Patients

Technology

Junior Group 3rd place

Jim Culhane and Paula-Eve Culhane of Tarbert Comprehensive School

Decomposing rushes, the answer to heating homes?

Technology

Highly Commended

Liam McSherry and George Leonard of Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra

A modern approach to Irish EHR data storing and its role in predictive medicine analysis

Social and Behavioural Sciences

Highly Commended

Ali O’Donoghue and Eilís Mullane of St. Brigid’s Secondary School

Vertical Farming -The Future of Healthy Schools Intermediate