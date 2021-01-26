Three Kerry primary schools get high-speed broadband connection

Three Kerry primary schools are among the first group of schools in the country to be connected to high-speed broadband.

The Black Valley National School, Boheeshil National School in Glencar and Muire Gan Smal National School in Mastergeehy will be connected under the National Broadband Plan in the first quarter of this year.

In December it was announced that 50,000 children in 679 primary schools would be connected with high-speed broadband by the end of 2022.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described it as an investment in education, technology and rural Ireland.