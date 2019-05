Three Kerry men will be taking part in the All-Ireland Sheep Shearing competition this weekend.

The event, which will see over 1,000 sheep descend on Cashel, Co Tipperary, will take place tomorrow and Sunday.

There will be five shearing competitions with over 100 competitors.





Those flying the flag for the Kingdom are Dan Kelleher from Kilgarvan, Pat Moriarty from Caherciveen and Kenmare’s Denis O’Sullivan.

The competitions winners will go forward to represent Ireland in the World Championships.