Three Kerry businesses have been named as finalists in a prestigious food and hospitality awards.

Ballygarry House Hotel in Tralee, Dromquinna Manor in Kenmare and Teach de Broc in Ballybunion are all nominated in the Georgina Campbell Irish Food and Hospitality Awards.

The awards recognise the achievements of businesses working in the hospitality sector.

The three businesses will be vying for the awards at a ceremony in Dublin on September 15th.