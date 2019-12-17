Three Kerry farmers win awards at Grassland Farmer of the Year Awards

Three Kerry farmers have been presented with honours at the Grassland Farmer of the Year Awards.

The event, now in its third year, rewards farmers who are achieving high levels of grass use on their farms.

Paudie O’Brien, a dairy farmer in Firies, won the disadvantaged land category.

Castleisland farmer John O’Sullivan was presented with a merit award for most improved grassland and a merit award for grazing infrastructure was given to William Dennehy from Currow.

The overall winner was Bryan Daniels from Kilkenny.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed presented the awards at Teagasc Moorepark.