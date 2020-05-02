Three Kerry community groups receive funding from philanthropic organisation

Three community groups in Kerry have received funding to help provide services to those in need.

The Community Foundation for Ireland is a philanthropic organisation, which aims to support an equitable, thriving, and caring society.

The Community Foundation for Ireland has worked with over 4,000 non-profit organisations at a national, regional and local level.

In round one of its COVID-19 Response Fund, nearly €146,000 was awarded in 28 grants spread across 14 counties, with three Kerry groups benefitting.

The Kerry Cancer Support Trust received €5,000 to offset transport costs to support clients, while Our Lady of Lourdes Conference of St. Vincent De Paul benefitted from €10,000 in funding, following increased demand for its meals on wheels service.

The Knocknagoshel over 55’s Social Club and Women’s Group also received €10,000, which will provide support for clients who are cocooning.