Three Kerry community groups up for national awards this evening

Three Kerry community groups will find out if they’ve won a national award this evening.

The 2020 IPB Insurance Pride of Place awards ceremony takes place online this evening, with three Kerry groups nominated for awards.

Dingle Food Festival Committee, Childers Park and Woodlands Listowel, and Valentia Island Development Company are among the 82 groups from around the country to be nominated for awards this year.

The Pride of Place awards promotes and celebrates the best in community development and recognises the selfless efforts of people in improving their local areas.

The ceremony will be streamed at www.prideofplace.ie at 7 o’clock this evening.