Three Kerry Centre employees shortlisted for national awards

Three Kerry Centra Employees have been honoured at the Pride of Centra Awards

The fifth annual awards ceremony took place in Kildare recently, where a selection of outstanding Centra employees were honoured for their passion and commitment shown in the workplace this year.

There was a total of three Centra representatives from Kerry who were shortlisted for the awards:





Siobhan Hussey, Centra Ardfert – Employee Award category

Helen Casey, Centra Ballyheige – Department Manager category

Margaret Falvery, Centra Farranfore – Department Manager category