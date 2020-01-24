Three Kerry businesses honoured at Irish Wedding Awards 2020

Three Kerry businesses have been honoured at the 4th Irish Wedding Awards 2020.

500 of the country’s top businesses and wedding specialists gathered in Dublin this week for the event, which acknowledges those who promote excellence in the industry.

The Kerry winners were Laura Lou Hair Stylist, Killarney for Freelance Wedding Hair Specialist of the Year; Tara Donoghue Photography, Killarney for Creative Photographer of the Year; and The Kerry Wedding Store and Bridal Boutique, Tralee for Wedding Boutique of the Year Munster.