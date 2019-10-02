Three Kerry businesses awarded funding to strengthen online presence

Three Kerry businesses have been awarded funding to help strengthen their online presence and reach more customers.

Aran Sweater Market Limited, Killarney; CH Tralee; and Skelligs Chocolate Co., Ballinskelligs were among 20 businesses to benefit under the Online Retail Scheme, announced by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys.

The successful applicants will receive between €10,000 and €25,000 to help them to enhance their online sales capabilities, which will allow them to reach new customers at home and abroad.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin has welcomed the announcement.