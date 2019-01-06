Three Kerry animal groups get funding

Three Kerry animal welfare groups have been allocated funding of over €20,000.

It is part of an announcement by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.

2.7 million euro will be given to 108 animal welfare organisations nationwide.

Kerry Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will get €12,000.

Animal Help Net Kerry and Kenmare Locality Animal Welfare Society (KLAWS) will each receive €5,000.

Animal Welfare Helpline: The helpline will be monitored regularly over the holiday period.

The phone number for the Helpline is:

Call Save: 0761 064408

Phone: 01-607 2379