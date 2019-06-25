Three All-Ireland Winning Kerry Teams To Be Honoured

Three Kerry teams will be honoured at the Gaelic Player Association’s Football Legends Lunch on the eve of the All-Ireland Football final.

The winning sides from 1969, 1979 and 2009 will be celebrated at a lunch in Croke Park on Saturday August 31st.

Kerry won the 1969 decider by beating Offaly 10 points to 7 in the first championship meeting between the Counties.

In 1979, the Mick O’Dwyer manager Kerry defeated Dublin 3-13 to 1-8.

2009 saw Kerry overcome Cork 16 points to 1-9 as Tadhg Kennelly became the first person to ever hold AFL Premiership and All-Ireland winning medals.