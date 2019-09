Three homes were repossessed in Kerry in the first six months of the year.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, 18 civil bills were lodged in Kerry in the first six months of the year.

Of the 18 orders lodged, 17 were primary homes and one was another building.

Three of the orders were granted and seven were refused.

Nationwide banks were given permission to repossess 290 homes in circuit and district courts in the first six months this year.