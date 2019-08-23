Three Harty’s Jellies selected for Lidl Kick Start programme

Tralee businesswoman Melanie Harty has had three of her products selected for Lidl Kick Start.

It’s a supplier development programme, run in conjunction with Bord Bia, to give Irish food and drink suppliers the chance to showcase their products and grow their business through Lidl stores.

Three Harty’s Jellies flavours will be on Lidl shelves from September 2nd for a limited period – Apple and Sage with Chilli, Mint, and Ginger Hot Pepper.

The Harty’s Mint Jelly has also recently been named as a finalist in the Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards; it won Silver in the 2016 competition.