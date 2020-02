Three farmers have put their names forward in an election for the next Kerry IFA Chair.

Current chair, Pat O’Driscoll, a suckler beef farmer from Valentia Island, is seeking re-election.

Dairy farmer from Castlemaine, Michael O’Dowd who also produces apples and poultry and Ken O’Connell, a dairy beef farmer in Lixnaw, will also contest the election.

Nominations closed at 3 o’clock this afternoon.

The election will take place next Thursday night at the Rose Hotel in Tralee.