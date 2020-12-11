Three more deaths and 313 new cases announced

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of three more deaths from COVID-19. 2,120 people have now died from the virus in Ireland since the pandemic began.

313 new cases have been confirmed this evening, 70 are in Dublin, 31 in Mayo, 21 in Kilkenny, 19 in Donegal, 18 in Laois and the remaining 154 cases are in 19 other counties – with none in Kerry.

There have been 75,507 cases of coronavirus in the country. Up to midnight on Wednesday (December 9th), there had been 1,352 infections in Kerry – an increase of one on the previous 24 hours.