Three more people have died from COVID-19.

It brings to 22 the total number of deaths from the virus in the Republic of Ireland.

There are now 2,121 confirmed cases in Ireland; that’s an increase of 302 cases in 24 hours.

In Kerry, the number of confirmed cases now stands at 44, up from 38 yesterday.

There are 171 cases in Cork and 36 in Limerick.