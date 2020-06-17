Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Ireland

There have been three more deaths from COVID-19 in Ireland, bringing the death toll to 1,710.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of eight new confirmed cases, with the total now 25,341.

This data from the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening has a two-day delay, meaning the figures are correct as of Monday.

They show no cases in Kerry, however, the HSE’s COVID-19 Daily Operations Update, as of 8 o’clock last night (Tuesday), showed there were two confirmed cases of coronavirus in University Hospital Kerry.

Prior to that, there had been no new cases of COVID-19 in Kerry for four weeks; the number of confirmed cases remained at 308 since May 19th.