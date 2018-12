Three candidates will go before the Fianna Fáil convention in the Kenmare electoral area this evening.

Sitting councillors Michael Cahill, John Francis Flynn and Norma Moriarty have been nominated to go before convention in advance of next May’s local elections.

It will take place in the Sea Lodge Hotel in Waterville at 8.30pm.





Former Fianna Fáil minister John O’Donoghue had also been nominated to contest the convention, but he has since withdrawn his name.