Thousands to take part in Kerry Christmas swims

Tralee Bay Swimming Club at the launch of its 65th Annual Christmas Swim in December 2016. The swim was launched today in Fenit, and pictured were L to R Frank Ryan, Tom Brosnan, Rose Collins, Declan Crowe, Kevin Williams, Bridget Moore, and at the back Michael Slattery. The RNLI crew were Kieran Bolt, Cian O'Donnell, and Denise Lynch from Fenit.
Thousands of people will brave the chilly waters around Kerry today as part of the annual Christmas swims.
The action kicked off in Portmagee at 9.30 at Cnuicin Pier and an hour later in Camp they took the plunge.
There are swims in Cromane and Dundag Pier, Killarney at 11am and in Been Bawn at 12.15
They will take to the water in Fenit, Ballinskelligs, Causeway, Ballyheigue and Cuas Crom, Caherciveen at 12noon and at 12.30 in Inch, Castlegregory and Banna.
Hundreds of swimmers are expected in Ballybunion for their 33rd annual swim at 12.30 in aid of Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue.
PRO Frank O’Connor is encouraging everyone to come along:

