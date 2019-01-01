Thousands gather across Kerry to welcome 2019

Thousands gathered in towns and villages throughout the county to welcome 2019.

A fireworks display at the Ashe Memorial Hall was the culmination of Tralee’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

In Dingle, crowds gathered to follow the Dingle Fife and Drum Band as they marched through the town.





Portmagee marked New Year’s Eve with its unique Old Year festival where the figure of an old man transforms into a young man.

Radio Kerry’s Seán Hurley was in Killarney where the good weather drew out thousands.

He has this report from Murphy’s Bar on College Street.